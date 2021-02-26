Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 28, 2021

In the first eight months, Jackson and Harrison counties have rung up $42 million in lottery ticket sales. Good right? Maybe. That’s $42 million that didn’t go into supporting local business and governments. It’s all heading north to the giant waste basket in Jackson to be burned up in overspending, pet projects, and multi level administrative expenses, maybe a ribbon cutting for a new road near the governors house.

Eliminating the state income tax and increasing the sales tax to 9.5% is not going to be the magic fix to entice new businesses to locate in Mississippi. We need a dramatic event to take place that would demonstrate that Mississippi is moving from the past. We need the Legislature to approve a declaration declaring racism a public health crisis. The state then needs to create a wellness plan to engage this crisis. Virginia has recently expanded their efforts to combat this crisis, and Mississippi should follow suit now.

Governor, lieutenant governor, speaker, swapping income tax for increase in sales tax, probably gasoline tax, and possibly other tax increases hurts retired, seniors and low-income working poor. I thing we need transparency, here not smoke and mirrors.

The use of the term “ cop killing” in the Thursday article does not set well with me. Robert McKeithen was a Biloxi police officer, a title that conveys respect, and this was the murder of a Biloxi police officer, not just a “cop killing.” Let’s show some respect, please.

Looks like Mayor Mario and his wife will get away with probation on one federal wire fraud charge. There were at least a dozen more charges in the indictment. Also sounds like even though they will get probation, they may have to face a six-figure fine. My advice to the King family would be enjoy the no-jail time and simply don’t pay the fine. Use the Walkers’ example for guidance. You go to court every few months, argue with the judge, say you are sorry and hang on to your money.

