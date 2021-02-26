Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 27, 2021

Trashy roadsides

I love Mississippi. But I am embarrassed at the trash scattered along I-10. It is horrible. It looks like someone emptied trash cans for miles! Can’t the state do a better job picking up trash and taking better care of our highways? We pay taxes that are supposed to help maintain highways. So, where is that money going? Driving bush hog mowers over the trash isn’t cleaning it up, it only makes it look worse.

Taxes, casinos, lottery

How is it that I read a while back that the state was surprised at how much money we were making on the new lottery, but cannot seem to find the money to give teachers a substantial raise? First it was, if you let us have casinos, the money will go to our schools — not. Then is was, if you let us have the lottery, the money will help the schools — not. Come on, Jackson. Fooled us once but not anymore.

Really?

If you think the road project in East Biloxi, where just as many white people live as Black people, took too long because of the color of your skin, then you’re the racist! It’s the leadership you elected!

TV mentality

You cancel bad reality TV shows, not people. Quit acting like everything is a reality TV show.

Vaccines

A huge shout-out to everyone involved at Singing River Gulfport site for COVID vaccines. This was by far the most efficient, organized and timely experience that myself, my two sisters and one's husband that we have ever seen. Everyone was extremely friendly and truly excited to be a part of the process!

Appreciation

I saw recently where Rep. Steven Palazzo commemorated his time as a Marine in the Persian Gulf and just wanted to pass along my sincere appreciation for his service then and now. We are lucky to have him as our representative. Semper Fidelis!

High gas prices

Thanks Democrats for Biden. Now gas is rising once again.

To ‘Good times’

You criticize Biden for the rise in gas prices? What would you have him do, dismantle free market capitalism?

