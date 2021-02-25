Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 26, 2021

A taxing situation

First Mississippi eliminates the franchise tax on businesses thinking this will help bring in new businesses, then the state flag to encourage more to come. Now they want to eliminate income tax on a select group, whereas others will go on paying. In addition, the state, or more appropriately the governor, wants to reduce the sales tax on grocery but increase it to 9.5% on every other purchase. I don’t see how any of this would bring in new industry.

Inspections

Please explain to me why they do restaurant inspections, and then fail inspections yet they continue to operate. What’s the deal? Some restaurants barely pass inspections or fail multiple times yet are allowed to stay open. Public safety? I think not! At what point do they close them down?

New taxes

Listen people, we need to stop this madness in Jackson. That bunch wants to do away with income tax. They will have to raise taxes on gas, property, sales and who knows what else to make up for it. We now have the lottery with lots of money coming in; we should let that play out. Also every election year, the politicians use teacher pay raises get reelected, and never pass anything close to what they promise.

Revenue neutral?

The tax cut proposal is great! Everyone pays less in taxes, while being revenue neutral. It’s like Trump’s tax cuts which paid for themselves by adding $1.9 trillion to the deficit.

Examples of racism

Your Sound Off asking for examples is the first one because you are in denial. The time frame for Biloxi’s road project in East Biloxi — would have never taken that long in Popps Ferry. The fact people love a Confederate flag. The fact you don’t see.

Rule of law?

Waiting outside in a line in front of my bank, I stood behind a state trooper who was not wearing a mask. I reminded him there was a state and federal mandate on wearing masks plus a $500 fine. He said no police would ever enforce this. He did however pull a mask out and put it on when it was his turn to go into the bank.

