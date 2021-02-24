Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 25, 2021

Tax the rich

As usual, the fat cats in Jackson are scheming to see how they can pay the least in taxes while letting the less fortunate carry on in poverty. Before passing any “tax reform,” the public should be shown how this will affect the taxes of Mississippians in all income brackets, from lowest to highest. I would like to know how this will impact a person on minimum wage who travels, say, 15 miles each way to work and back. Our weak social net can’t support someone in such economic circumstances.

New tax bill

This new tax proposal is worse than awful. It shifts the taxes from the “haves” to the “have nots.” Please contact your legislators and let them know how really bad this tax is for our state!

Racism

Please show current examples of racism here, prove it or stop spewing hate as if every single white person is a klan member! Constant articles only creates division when there is none.

COVID shots

We had our first COVID vaccine shot at the Coliseum in Biloxi. The National Guard did an exceptional job. Everything was well-organized and efficient. Perhaps some credit should go to the governor and others involved. A job well done.

Vaccine efficiency

I just got my first shot of the vaccine from the Memorial Hospital site at the community center on Highway 49. It was painless, quick and very efficient. All the staff were helpful and pleasant. All I can say is, if the Federal Government was half as efficient, we wouldn't be $27 trillion in debt!

Bus service

Yes, many poor people don't have cars, but call the CTA at 228-896-0214 they offer free curb-to-curb service to seniors regardless of race to get their vaccine. It is part of the three medical and one grocery trips each week in three coastal counties.

Cheap shot

So the police did not have a mask on. You now complain. Did you compliment the the police on your previous positive interactions? Have you seen how many do not wear masks on the Coast? Did you have a mask on? Sounds to me like you were looking for a cheap shot.

