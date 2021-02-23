Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 24, 2021

Market restrictions

Why is Biloxi the only farmer’s market on the Coast that is still restricting what can be sold? We may never know because the mayor’s office won’t address the issue.

How much money

So the no-tax Republicans in Mississippi first added the hybrid/electric car fee to tags to raise money for roads. Then the lottery money is supposed to be for roads. Now it’s raise gas taxes. We need to see where the other money is before we vote yes.

Not fair to retirees

Mississippi does not tax retirement income, an effort to attract retirees. That was a major reason we retired here. Now there’s an effort to eliminate state income tax for all. At the same time, there’s an effort to increase the state gasoline tax. For most, they will lose one tax (income) and pick up another (gasoline) while many retirees will only pick up a new tax (gasoline) as they currently don’t pay state income taxes. Not equatable!

Gas tax?

Let’s pass the state lottery. The first $80 million will go for roads and bridges. Well, according to the lottery people, we are close to that threshold. Why is a gasoline tax increase even needed? Let’s do away with the state income tax. You’re robbing Peter to pay Paul, .and Peter’s broke!

Neutral tax event

To exceed average inflation adjusted prices for gasoline over the last 100 years, the price would have to go over $2.86 per gallon. In reality, most folks who buy bottled water pay more for it than gasoline. As much as gasoline costs the U.S. in roads, pollution, military policy etc., perhaps it should be taxed to $10 per gallon to help it pay for the damage it does. Get rid of taxes on food, and lower income taxes to make it a tax neutral event.

Two life certainties

Two states close by, Texas and Florida, that don’t have a income tax also have the highest property taxes. If you don’t like the property taxes now, you’re really not going to like them after they eliminate income tax.

