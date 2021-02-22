Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 23, 2021

Nailed it

After so many non-sensical Sound Offs, “Seekest the humor” gets it right and in such a wonderful way. Thank you.

Shrimp spaghetti

Where on the coast can I find shrimp spaghetti during lent? Do any Catholic churches have it on their menu for Fridays dinners?

Morality and respect

To the person who expressed comments entitled “Freedom of speech,” have you ever been taught about “moral standards” and “respect of others?” Can you imagine if everyone was allowed to blast out profanity during every court proceeding? Consequences must be paid by those who think they can do or say anything they choose.

Get real

Saying minorities, the elderly, the poor, and people with language barriers or disabilities have the same equal opportunity to be vaccinated or schedule an appointment as the well-connected affluent is just ignorant. It’s like watching Alabama roll over some tiny private college 120 to 0 and saying “hey, they each played under the same rules and were only allowed 11 players on the field at a time.”

Biased reporting

Sick of your biased reporting of supposed racism in vaccine distribution. I don’t question your statistics, numbers can be made to lie. We are in our ’80s and not tech-savvy but do know how to get up early and call and got results twice. We had to travel 22 miles each way. There is much more important news and issues to cover. God bless America and keep her safe from the biased, hateful media.

Clarify

What are Mississippi leaders doing to preclude what happen in Texas happen here? North MS received a taste of the bad weather. Speak up!

Protest and serve

I am such a supporter of the police and have had little but positive interactions with them until today. Two police vehicles called for something across my street, one came to my door maskless, got too close. The other one was wearing a mask. Aren’t they suppose to protect and serve? Not wearing a mask is most definitely not protecting.

