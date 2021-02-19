Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 22, 2021

Public conversations

How much of an obtuse boor must one be to play his FaceTime or phone conversation or online video on speaker in a public place. It's out of control!

Blame the system

For the mother whose daughter was stabbed several times, first, I agree with mom. Something should have been done a long time ago to keep this person off the streets. As a former deputy sheriff, please don’t blame the police. Our job is to arrest these individuals, and we do. But once they go to court, they have a lawyer who talks to a judge and gets a low bond, then guess what? He’s back out on the street. Police have nothing to do with a bond hearing, and it’s not the police who lets them out.

Great hoagie

My wife and I also tried Smoke-N-Hoagies this week. Great sandwiches, excellent service and wonderful people. The salads look just as good as the hoagies. I’ll be going back soon.

Good times

I can’t remember the last time gas prices were over $2 a gallon. It only took the Biden administration a couple of weeks to change it. To those who voted for Biden because of the promise of a $2,000 stimulus payment, I say good luck.

Ditto Head

Rush Limbaugh was an irreplaceable icon who altered radio and conservative politics forever. No one will replicate the size of his faithful listening audience of over 25 million daily “ditto heads.” Ditto, because he spoke our minds, not the other way around. Over three decades not a single Democrat, liberal or leftist, person or outlet has ever been in the same league.

Our heroes

My husband and I received our first COVID vaccine at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport. Despite the cold and rain, these dedicated medical professionals and law enforcement officers did their respective jobs amazingly. The entire process went “snip snap.” Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all that you are doing. You truly are our heroes!

