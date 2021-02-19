Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 21, 2021

What about God?

Judge Harris, you expressed concern that using the Lord's name in vain was disrespectful to the bar members present, but we must always remember that God wrote the third commandment as a show of respect to him, his name being holy (set apart).

Marijuana in MS

If medical marijuana is allowed to happen, please make sure that the crops are grown in Mississippi, processed in Mississippi and distributed by Mississippi companies.

Real friends only

I am so tired of the hate I am going to unfriend all my Facebook friends,both of them,I have no idea who the other 998 are.

Seeketh the humor

To “Wherefore,” perhaps you hate our pelicans, or don’t read Merriam-Webster? Ha! Perchance if thou findeth such a big concern where one does not exist, thou should lightenest upeth and seeketh a sense of humor.

Education

Rather than investing in our children’s future by improving our educational system, we are now going to propose a patriotic education. Isn’t that what China and other countries with dictators have?

Privilege

If you don’t believe in white privilege, just follow Scott Walker’s case. Poor people or a minority would be in prison, and a judge wouldn’t care who was taking care of the children.

Safety belt

I think it was in the early ’60s when the American people were told they had to start wearing seat belts. This, like many other new things, was ignored by many because they didn’t like being told what to do. However, people in higher places had learned how many lives could be saved. If someone tells us we are going to be injured or killed if we do not wear a face mask, then we should obey their suggestion, and thank them for the live-saving information.

Power problems

Power outages, frozen windmills, rolling blackouts. And they think they're going to easily plug millions of electric vehicles into that? Guess again.

