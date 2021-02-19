Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 20, 2021

Equal opportunity

You print an article saying there are racial gaps in distribution of the COVID vaccine and that it’s worse on the Coast. I totally disagree. Whether a person is Black, white, Hispanic, Asian or whatever, we all have the same opportunity to get the vaccine. We all have to schedule an appointment in the same manner. Some of us do have to travel quite a distance to receive it even though inconvenient. That applies to all races.

Make it clear

Every time the Mississippi flag issue comes up, it is reported that a majority of voters approved the new state symbol. What does not get restated is that Mississippians were not given the opportunity to keep the old flag. Had that item been on the ballot, Mississippi would still have it, the democratic process would have prevailed and this Sound Off would not be necessary.

Only one

In Gulfport, you can only have one shed or outbuilding on your property besides the house you live in. Regardless of the size of your lot, only one storage building or garden shed allowed on the land you pay some of the highest taxes in the state on. Why did you pass that ordinance Gulfport City Council?

Freedom of speech

I don’t know Scott Walker from Adam’s off ox. But I do know that a low-level judge does not have the right to cancel anyone’s freedom of speech! I sincerely hope there are no other judges in Mississippi with such poor respect and understanding of our Constitution! Our Constitution must protect the worst of us in order to protect the best of us.

Missing the point

The writer of “Pride of MS” is missing the point. Rep. Bennie Thompson is not suing Donald Trump to get him impeached. That ship has sailed and yes, Trump was acquitted on a technicality). Thompson and others are suing under a statute that allows civil actions against people who use “force, intimidation, or threat” to prevent anyone from upholding the duties of their office.

