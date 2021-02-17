Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 18, 2021

Political Sound Offs

I find it interesting that practically every day conservatives and liberals find something to post about the other party. Has anyone ever given any consideration to the fact that our do-nothing congressional representatives are not getting any meaningful work done for us constituents or our country? In each one of their eyes it is all about me and my party. Nothing about getting meaningful work done for our country.

Virtually independent

To the person who claimed we aren't oil-independent. In 2019, we exported more petroleum products than we imported. That made us a net exporter of petroleum and virtually energy independent. Get your facts straight before you lecture the rest of us.

Don’t judge

Even though someone may look perfectly healthy, they could have underlying health issues. COVID vaccines are available to ages 18-64 if they meet requirements: cancer, diabetes, obesity, immune diseases, etc. These people are vulnerable also, so don't be quick to judge!

Wherefore

To “Welcome Sign,” the word "wherefore" did not mean "where" to Shakespeare; then and now, it means "why." When Juliet asks, "Wherefore art thou Romeo?" (no comma) she is not asking where he is. She's asking why he's a member of the family her own family hates.

’Bout time

Scott Walker to jail? Couldn't happen to a more deserving person.

Pride of MS?

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., on Tuesday filed a civil lawsuit against former President Trump, accusing him of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot. What are you missing congressman? Our Senate did not find him guilty from your impeachment charges.

To ‘Don’t blame victims’

The victims shouldn’t blame the police either! This was an adult woman who made choices, albeit the wrong choices but nonetheless her choice. I do not condone domestic violence, and there is many factors involved from fear to threats etc., but it is not the fault of the police, they can only help if you press charges and follow through.

