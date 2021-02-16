Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 17, 2021

Hat’s off

Thanks for sharing a happy story about Alrie’s valentine house! The article brightened up the front page of a very dreary weather and news day!

New flag

I decided to finally get a generator for my home. Wanting to shop locally, I turned into the business that sells and displays them along Highway 49 north of Lyman. Upon arriving, I noticed they were flying the former state flag under the stars and stripes. The old edition MS flag actually looked "newer" that the American flag flying above it. This just did not set right with me. I turned out of the parking lot and bought a new unit at Lowes in Gulfport.

Shame on you

For those otherwise healthy individuals that managed to get vaccinated ahead of their priority group, shame on you! This is akin to pushing women and children out of the way to ensure a place in the lifeboat for yourself. Consider that someone older and less healthy may have been gravely ill or died because of your greed.

Dollarhead city

There is nothing wrong with another Dollar Store in Diamondhead. More competition is better for consumers. In addition, businesses help to decrease city taxes for residents.

Not independent

In Monday’s edition of the Sun Herald, a Sound Off comment said the U.S. became energy independent in 2019. That is simply not true. The U.S. imported 9.14 million a day. We are rated #61 for the cleanest countries in the world. Please check your sources.

‘American Idol’

How wonderful to have someone from Gulfport represented on national television. How embarrassing to have her father represented on national television.

Welcome sign

Wherefore art thou, pelicans? Does anyone know what’s happened to the pelican display formerly at Cowan Road and U.S. 90? That used to be a terrific location for tourist and family photos, and a great welcome sign to the Gulf Coast.

