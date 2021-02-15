Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 16, 2021

SB 2765

To those that voted for Initiative 65, beware. Sen. Kevin Blackwell has introduced a bill, SB 2765, that will overshadow Initiative 65. Look it up! Why vote in Mississippi if the state legislature can basically overturn your vote?

Good eats

My wife and I went to Smoke-N-Hoagies today after reading the review in the Marquee. One word: delicious. Kudos to the Marquee for highlighting our local eateries.

Availability

This is to “What a joke,” please try to use the websites to get an appointment. If you don’t have access or don’t know how to do it, get someone to help you. It may take persistence but you will get through. Try every day as vaccines are being sent to the state every week. It took me about an hour of constantly trying but I am now scheduled for my second shot. I’m in Harrison county. The Coliseum site is a breeze.

COVID hotline

As a 73-year-old senior, I signed up for my second dose of the vaccine today. The new hotline (877-978-6453) is so much better. I spoke to an actual operator who directed my call and set up a call back waiting time of 90 minutes. After 90 minutes, a representative called and set up my appointment with my verified email address for my conformation letter to be sent. So easy! And this was on a Saturday!

Unhealthy cities

So the politicians are now at fault for people being unhealthy. Politicians are at fault for a lot of things, but they don’t tell me what to eat or not to exercise.

Don’t blame victims

I know I wasn’t witness to the abusive cycle this family has suffered, and I doubt you were either. We don’t know how hard or how many times this mom tried to rescue her daughter, but my guess is she tried as much as she could. We should mourn for and morally support the victims, not blame them.

Just wait

If you're surprised that the ad valorem tax break on car tags went down, just wait until the Legislature has to raise tax on everything to make up for elimination of the state income tax.

