Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 15, 2021

Move forward

The truth is it will take years to vaccinate the world’s 7.9 billion people against the first iteration of COVID-19. Present and future variants will likely make it exponentially harder. Societies and normal life simply cannot remain frozen in place until an impossible goal of zero transmission, infection or fatalities are achieved. Prophylaxis, prevention, vaccination and excellent therapeutics are here and working; driving down hospitalizations and deaths. Move forward now.

Election time

It’s election time again. Look around your city and see what your politicians have done for the citizens that elected them – not for what they have done for tourists. If you like what you see, I encourage you to re-elect them. If you’re not happy, I encourage you to vote them out.

Big thank you

A big thank you to the staff of the Coastal Family Health Center for working in the rain, wind and cold Friday morning to administer the COVID vaccine at the Kroc Center. Not only did they brave the elements, but they did it with a warm friendly smile.

Not absolute

Freedom of speech is not absolute. There are limitations and restrictions. It doesn’t mean you can say whatever you want without impunity. As with all of our freedoms, it is not a guaranteed license to abuse but a privilege to be used responsibly.

Vaccine rewards

I, too, had a great experience with the staff at Singing River Hospital while getting my COVID vaccines. After getting my first shot, I asked the staff person if they had a lollipop for us. She laughed and we moved on. After receiving the second shot, we were offered lollipops. The tables were covered with bags and boxes filled to the brim with with delicious candy rewards. Thank you for listening!

Independence

In 2019, the United States was energy-independent for the first time since 1957. In ten days,we were sent us back fifty years. Thanks Democrats.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com