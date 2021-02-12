Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 14, 2021

Thanks MS

Way to go MS, really! My wife and I live here six months per year. Mississippi has a far better way to arrange for COVID-19 vaccinations than Pennsylvania does.

Not last

The professionalism of the National Guard men and women working dispensing the shots deserve a “well done.” None of my elderly friends in the North have received their first shot, and my wife and I both have received our second. Mississippi is surely not last when the chips are down.

Car tags

Car tags usually go down each year because the value of the vehicle goes down each year. Not so in 2021. For the tags I have renewed, the ad volorem taxes have increased around 9-10%. I learned from the tax collector in Harrison County, that our legislative credit was 6.5% last year and due to COVID-19, it was reduced to 5% this year. The legislative credit is a break that the state gives you on your car tags. Why did the Legislature do such a thing when everyone is hurting, especially those on fixed incomes?

Don’t blame police

Regarding the 911 call where the victim was stabbed and suspect fatally shot by police, the victim’s mother is blaming police for not doing something sooner to prevent this from happening. The mother admits police responded to repeated calls in the past involving domestic violence. She should have done something herself to get her daughter out of this abusive situation.

Reparation for racism

We can begin to heal the wounds of racism by treating every person we meet every day with kindness, dignity and the respect accorded every human person restoring the inherent value given to each one of us by God. Begin today to be the change that will heal these old wounds.

Warrior

A warrior must not be afraid to fail but have absolute confidence in victory. Face your giant.

Voter suppression

So the Legislature voted for rules to purge voters under the guise of possible voter fraud. How about rules for making voting easier and more accessible?

