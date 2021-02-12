Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 13, 2021

Speed kills

The speed limit on Highway 90 is 45 mph. We should all agree that speeding on 90 is out of control. Until the mayors and police chiefs of Biloxi, Gulfport, Long Beach and Pass Christian agree to a unified plan of enforcement to slow the traffic down, there will be more fatalities involving pedestrians walking on the boardwalk and sidewalks. They need to hire a traffic specialist to design a plan. Beach Boulevard offers an incredible vista and pedestrians should feel safe.

What about Hancock?

What about Hancock County? I called the only one in Bay St. Louis which is coastal and they are only taking vaccine appointments for their own patients at this time. I live in Diamondhead, and have to either go to Louisiana or Harrison County. Please schedule some over here soon.

What a joke

Been unable to get on a waiting list to get the first COVID shot for six weeks. Just read the Sun Herald article on Walmart for the shot and called the state hotline... crickets. Then I called SRHS, JC Health, and finally Walmart this morning. More crickets. None of them had any info about COVID vaccine availability!

Waterfront property

For three years, the storm drains on Gordon Street in Biloxi have been clogged up. I personally have called Public Works and filed a report to no avail. Maybe if my neighbor’s house floods she can get some action, or maybe she can list it as waterfront.

Police patrols

Do we still have police that patrol Gulfport? Every morning I pass through school zones on Pass Road that people speed right through. The Courthouse pier area is full of people that just come to trash the area and do drugs. You can't even drive down a street in Gulfport without smelling marijuana! People don't even stop for red lights. Patrol needs to be stepped up!

Congrats

Congratulations to Gulfport and Jackson for being one of the unhealthiest cities in the United States. I’m sure the citizens will vote for the same people responsible for this great news.

