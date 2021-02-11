Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 12, 2021

Still waiting

I am an 80-year-old Mississippian who has thus far been unable to get any of the vaccine sources to schedule a first dose of vaccine. Maybe I need to line up the antibody treatment instead, but there seems to be no further news on that remedy.

Palazzo missing

On Feb. 5, our alleged pro-law enforcement U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo led a moment of silence on the floor of Congress to honor fallen officer Lt. Michael Boutte. Yet his silence (and total absence of attendance) at Boutte’s funeral seems deafening to me. There was a seat saved for him there. Where were you?

Great job

My wife and I received our second COVID vaccinations today at Singing River site at the Jackson County fairgrounds. In and out on less than 30 minutes. Wonderfully organized with unbelievable and compassionate workers.

Dismal failure

Let's face it, the COVID-19 vaccination rollout is a dismal failure in Mississippi and the other poor states. My family in south Florida have all been vaccinated with both doses and offered to register me down there so I guess I will be one of those out-of-state interlopers.

Careful what you wish

Think about it. If the state tax is eliminated, the already financially-strapped state of Mississippi will be forced to make it up by increasing one or more of the other taxes we already struggle to pay.

Periodicals

The absence of many paper periodicals in local libraries is regrettable. What happened?

Dollar stores

I agree with the person who said "Diamondhead needs to called Dollarhead." South MS has enough dollarstores, try stocking the ones you have, especially in this area.

Oh the horror

When you put everyone out of business because you are offended about everything, where are you going to buy your stuff? How do you know the people you make online purchases from wear a mask or practice social distancing or heaven forbid are Trump supporters?

