Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 11, 2021

Salt shortage

In the past it was suggested to take what politicians said “with a grain of salt.” Seems we will need a few pounds of salt to deal with what politicians are saying today!

Safe dining

My good wife and I try to support our local businesses to include safely dining out when possible. Kudos to the management and staff at Salute, Harbor View Cafe and Cora's restaurants for superb meals, exceptional customer service and safe experiences. We appreciate you all!

Spotted sea trout

How unfair can it be? Commercial fishermen can harvest trout 14 inches long, but recreational fishermen length must be 15 inches in length. Hard to have fish for supper when I am throwing back lots of 14 inch fish.

Dog parks

Nice to have nice dog parks, I guess not nice enough though. How about pet owners kicking in a few bucks for the park? Some kind of membership or fee? If a resident wants to use the pool or fitness area at Donald Snyder Rec Center, we have to pay. It isn't taxpayers’ responsibility to provide all conveniences.

Crossing state lines

I am a Mississippi resident who got both vaccines in Louisiana — and personally know two others who did likewise, and others on Facebook have also done so. Seems to me like it's probably a wash.

China vs. UK

The 1918 flu pandemic was called the Spanish Flu to deflect, blame and defame Spain during WWI. Its origin was later identified as the U.S. Midwest. Trump rebranded COVID-19 to deflect blame onto China for his failed trade war and pandemic response while accepting no responsibility to govern. No similar motives are imputed by identifying the U.K. variant by the country where it was first identified.

No distancing

If you want to witness for yourself a super-spreader event, go to downtown front beach in Bay St Louis on any weekend. The mayor should not allow these downtown businesses to draw the huge crowds of people. No social distancing or masks anywhere in sight.

