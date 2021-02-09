Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 10, 2021

An inspiration

Lt Michael Boutte’s life is such an inspiration. I hope it will inspire our young people who are throwing their lives away on violence, crime, alcohol and drugs to change their lives.

More than a penny

The City of Gulfport wants to increase the sales tax on most goods by one cent. It doesn't sound like much, but it actually raises the current 7% tax by 14.29%. But there's good news, the citizens get to vote on this increase.

Shot ahead

Our vaccine appointment was pleasant, organized and efficient. When I posted about our experience on Facebook, I was surprised at the unfortunate process in other areas. A friend in Virginia who is 75+ with preexisting health issues is still trying to get an appointment. My sister in Idaho and a friend in Maui, both in their mid-60s with significant health challenges, don’t expect to get their shots until April or May. Thanks to everyone in Mississippi’s health care system for a job well done.

Lost shopper

I have for years shopped at Home Depot. I am getting ready to spend a large amount of money to do some major home repairs. After the last couple of times visiting the store, seeing signs as you enter stating that mask need to be worn, and a very large number of people not wearing them and nobody saying or doing anything about it, I will not shop there again.

First Amendment

The right to free speech is under attack. Be silenced by media and big tech has become common place. You cannot express your opinions anymore. Unity is code for a one-party government.

Experts

Could someone explain to me the value of citing an expert to support your point, when it seems one can find an expert to support almost any point?

Love of life

Chris Roe is an education leader and voice in New Orleans. He once stated, “Mardi Gras is the love of life. It is the harmonic convergence of our food, our music, our creativity, our eccentricity, our neighborhoods and our joy of living. All at once.” Even if there are no parades or gatherings, we should embrace his sentiments.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com