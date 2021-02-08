Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 9, 2021

Wetlands filled

My heart goes out to the residents of Forest Heights. Many years ago, I lived in Long Beach when they allowed developers to fill in wetlands to build houses, causing flooding in nearby areas, including my neighborhood. I finally had to move. There must be another way to alleviate traffic without destroying Forest Heights.

Fairness?

Why are Mississippi residents going without the vaccine, when apparently there’s enough to give Louisiana residents? It took almost an act of God to get an appointment for my 86-year-old mother and me, but Louisiana residents can just drive across the state line and get it? Where’s the fairness in that?

State lines

Why is Mississippi giving virus shots to those other than Mississippians? No one from Louisiana, Alabama or Florida should be offered a shot until all qualified Mississippians have had opportunity.

Attempted murder?

The driver who passed a school bus, hitting a child and breaking her arm and leg, should be charged with attempted murder. Put some teeth in this law! Make an example of this person! This precious baby could have died.

1619 Project

The AP article in Friday’s paper is written from a typical woke viewpoint. Nikole Hannah-Jones’ central essay in the 1619 Project underwent a clarification. She said that maintaining slavery was the primary motivation of colonists separating from England. When confronted by actual historians, she changed it to “some of the colonists.” Historians, not journalists, should be providing our students with history.

Harrison County

A big thank you to the Department of Health and National Guard for their excellence in COVID vaccine distribution at the Coliseum. Easy, efficient and courteous. Makes us proud!

Not now

I asked him to pull his mask over his nose. He snarled, the young checkout clerk, but he did it. I didn’t want to snarl back, so I pulled him into my heart space, where I discovered compassion for his suffering. I’m old-ish now, you see, and I don’t need to be liked anymore. But, I would rather you not share COVID with me.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com