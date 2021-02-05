Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 7, 2021

Win-win?

Forest Height’s subdivision in North Gulfport has had a flooding problem for some time. With the impending climate change, the flooding is going to get worse, not better. Why don’t the citizens of North Gulfport get involved in the development of the much-needed roadway around the intersection of Highway 49 and Interstate 10? It will be a win-win for both the merchants and residents!

Forest Heights

The proposal to raise the levee around this housing development is typical of most government waste. The $15.5 million cost to raise the levee and add a pumping station will still leave the homes in a bowl like New Orleans that still has flooding in heavy rains. Why doesn’t the government buy the homes like they have done all across America where there is repeated flooding and flood claims are repeatedly paid out. The market value of the entire 200 home development is much less than the cost to just raise the levee.

Dog parents

Thanks to the city of Biloxi for the Popps Ferry dog park, but it is in need of improvement now. New grass needs to be planted, and concrete needs to be poured in one huge spot where people are suppose to sit – after rain or even dew, it is full of mud. Would be nice to have some type of dog obstacle course or wooden plank play parts. Can the city invest a little bit of funds for improvement? Thanks from the dog parents!

Thanks?

Thanks, Sun Herald, for the free ad telling non-residents they can come to Mississippi and get their COVID-19 vaccinations. Now everybody will come and Mississippians will be left out.

Which is it, guvna?

Gov. Reeves wants small government – and at the same time is skeptical that vaccines can be provide to the people.

No respect

Home Depot, you lost my business today – too many people in your store not wearing masks, and no effort on management to do anything about it. Just because there is a vaccine doesn’t mean all is clear.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com