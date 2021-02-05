Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 8, 2021

Help

I don't see how many of us in our 70s, 80s and 90s will ever get the vaccine. We call all of the phone numbers and go online several times a day. No first shots available. Today, finally got a call back. She said go online. Older people cannot compete with the younger people that are on electronic devices 24/7.

Common sense

You need to wear a mask and practice social distancing even after getting vaccinated. That’s just common sense.

Thought police

Why was/is it racist to refer to COVID-19 as the China or Wuhan virus, but the media has collectively referred to the new strain from Great Britain as the U.K. variant? Will someone please have the politically correct "thought police" explain that to me?

No masks

Apparently, Gulfport Rouses and JCPenney do not enforce any mask policy at all. I have seen customers with no face covering on or visible. Do these store managers not realize that we are in the middle of a pandemic? Hats off to stores like Victoria’s Secret in the Mall which has someone at the door. I do not accept the excuse that people will be offended if asked to follow the policy. Let them be offended if they can't smoke, must wear shoes, and wear a simple mask.

Personal thank you

To the Singing River ICU patient who feels the staff deserve awards for their outstanding care, do something yourself. I just received my second vaccine at Ochsner-Covington as a 70-year-old. The organization and vaccine administration was spectacularly efficient and courteous. Being a nature photographer, I decided, as a special thank you, to gift the entire staff on my return visit with my photo greeting cards of wildlife. They were incredibly appreciative and surprised.

Don’t understand

I really don't understand why a relative would give another relative a shotgun knowing that the relative was diagnosed with schizophrenia and had psychotic episodes. Also not sure why his wife would allow a firearm in the house knowing her husband had this condition. Without any doubt, Michael Boutte was as good as they get in law enforcement.

