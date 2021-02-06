Sound Off for Feb. 6, 2021

More choices?

Please someone new tell me they are running for Gulfport mayor.

Lack of planning

Shame on our governor that he couldn’t have a plan in place to vaccinate his residents. We have known since last March that they were working on a vaccine. I know they have churches and schools in rural areas that could be used if only they put some thought into it. Big problem is he was so tied into Trump’s thought pattern he didn’t take it seriously enough. Now, he wants to blame Biden because we don’t have Walmarts in rural areas. Come on!

Vaccine distribution

This is my response to the Sound Off called “Who’s in line.“ Why do you care about the color of people in line for vaccines? The majority of military administering the vaccines were minorities. Did I care? Like others, I was there to get my vaccine, not to make political statements or judge the color of their skin. And if the elderly in line were driving shiny new cars, more power to them.

Bad policy?

Yep, old Joe Biden is truly looking out for us by relaxing border entry and allowing illegals to come on in ... right in the middle of a pandemic. Unbelievable. Who can defend this?

A good experience

I stood in line for five hours to get the first vaccine, but got the second Thursday on Espy Avenue. I was done and out in 30 minutes. Memorial has it down. It was well organized and everyone was so nice, friendly, helpful and professional. Thank you to all involved. You rock and are appreciated.

I dare you

I dare you to print this. How come all these great politicians want a $15 an hour minimum wage to keep people from “poverty,” yet social security and disability provide less than half that, and no one mentions it? How come the income limits for any government assistance programs begin at $1,100 a month which the government considers enough to live on? Anyone know how many disabled people, people with crushing unexpected medical conditions, or seniors are turned down for everything, everything, because they’re living comfortably on $1,160 a month? A lot. Political hypocrisy.

No discrimination

Someone wondered out loud why the virus vaccine line seemed to be only “new” cars and white faces. The insinuation was some racism or discrimination. You know the telephone line or MDOH website, the only ways to schedule your shot, don’t know your race, color, creed or financial status. Your insinuation belies your own suspicions and prejudices.

Nice job

Thank you to the city worker who picked up my enormous magnolia tree limbs with care. He took his time making sure my fence and scrubs were not damaged.

Thanks Trump

Today is the day I receive my first COVID vaccine as a 73-year-old senior. Thank you, Donald Trump.

