Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 5, 2021

Letter to Legislature

Dear MS Legislature, what's so hard about making a contract with teachers on paying for their education? If the person agrees to teach in Mississippi, for whatever term, pay their student debt on a percentage basis. Example: five-year commitment, 20% each year, after each completed year of teaching. Nothing up front. Should they change their minds, any remaining debt on their education is theirs to bear. Pretty simple, huh?

God bless them

God bless those of us in our late 70s, 80s and 90s that have young relatives nearby to navigate the tech barriers to get them the vaccine. All of our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren are 3,000 and 5,000 miles away. Saw in the paper yesterday, the newly available batch was tweeted out. They were gone almost instantly. Don't know anyone in our age group that tweets.

Form problem

The health department form to sign up for the vaccine requires two phone numbers, landline and smartphone. Many seniors have only one phone, and when we leave a space blank the form is rejected. I put my one number in both spaces, and got in. Access is hard enough for seniors who aren't tech-savvy. The form should be changed to either-or.

COVID exposure

In response to “Perilous exposure,” I was appalled to read that a local restaurant employee said that they can’t police the people not wearing masks. Really? That’s not saying much about their consideration for their customers or employees during this deadly pandemic. Do they police people with no shirt or shoes? I bet they do! Managers and owners, pay attention: this lack of safety measures could mean the difference in life or death to your beloved customers and employees.

Who’s in line?

Got my first shot today. I marveled at the long line of shiny new cars and white faces. Why is this?

Try again

Alaska’s capital, Juneau, has no roads in or out, just boats and planes, yet vaccines get there! Hawaii, made up of eight islands, gets vaccines in arms! But Mississippi finds getting vaccines to a county with no Walmart too difficult?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com