Sound Off for Feb. 4, 2021

Rest in peace

Another senseless loss of a fine man, Air Force veteran and member of the Coast law enforcement community.

May God bless and comfort his Family and grant him eternal rest.

Spotlight

Thank you Anita Lee for the story of Lt. Mike Boutte, a courageous law enforcement officer gone too soon. Thank you Lt. Boutte for making the ultimate sacrifice. It saddens me that I have only just heard of this man after his life ended. His story is not the exception, but one of the millions of officers who truly serve and protect.

Preventable?

The death of Lt. Boutte in the line of duty is very tragic and perhaps was preventable. Shannon Rohrbacker states her husband was schizophrenic and bipolar. So why did he have access to a gun? The wife states a relative gave Joseph a gun. Perhaps this relative should be held responsible for the death of Lt. Boutte.

Officer slain

Outrageous to read that the individual who shot and killed the officer in Hancock County was given a 12-gauge shotgun by relative as a gift though this individual had a history of mental illness. Even more outrageous was the fact that his wife let him keep the gun.

Boom boom

For too long now, people are playing boom, boom bass really loud so that older people are having their health worsen. There are times we have to endure this nightmare many times a day. Take it from us over 70, this is very harmful problem. Who has the right to stop who play the painful noise?

Less business

While at the mall food court, I noticed that some vendors and their cooks were not wearing masks. I also observed that those maskless vendors weren’t getting as much business as the other vendors.

Liquor sales on Sunday

Come on man, Joel Carter you should resign if this is the best idea that you can come up with of what we need to do. Please explain your thinking. I'm sure it is all about someone making money.

