Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 3, 2021

COVID nurses

I was in the Ocean Springs hospital ICU with COVID for 11 days, and there couldn't be a finer nursing staff around. To a person, the treatment I received was amazing! God sent these angles from heaven to take care of me (as well as nine others in ICU). From the emergency room staff, to the people who cleaned up for me, I was treated like a queen. They all deserve awards.

Population change

Like other locations across the coast, we have a surplus of finches, and more bluebirds, at our Diamondhead feeders. This is due to a combination of factors including increased land clearing for construction and a warming climate. But there has been a trade off; we have lost the towhees, wood thrushes, red wings, mourning doves, hawks and possibly other species that used to be common.

We all must pay

Every person in the world will end up somehow paying the cost of stopping the pandemic. Either they lose relatives or income or are taxed to pay for shots and burials. It matters not which politicians did or did not take prompt, right actions. The pandemic is.

Turn signals

I agree with Monday’s Sound Off writer. One cannot use the turn signal if one hand is on wheel and the another is holding a cellphone — or the cars bought on the Coast do not come equipped with turn signals.

E-edition

Kudos to Sun Herald for the revised e-Edition format. Easy to navigate and read. I thought I’d miss the paper version, but the e-Edition provides even more current content and I can read it even when I travel.

Sign of the times

Normally, at this time of the year, we would see cars with strings of Mardi Gras beads hanging around their rear view mirrors. This year, people have masks hanging.

More beachgoers

The notion that Ocean Springs rresidents don't want the concrete repaired on Front Beach is ridiculous. One hundred and fifty signed a petition, but tens of thousands of beachgoers use the beach as a park, exercise track, party site and meeting place. It is truly the centerpiece of the city and needs extensive repairs.

