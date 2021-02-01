Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 2, 2021

Appt. canceled

I spent hours trying to get vaccine appointments for my husband and I. Finally, Friday the website had 293 openings in Jackson County on Feb. 2. I managed to get us appointments, only to get an email at 3:42 a.m. this morning that they have been canceled. The MSDH phone line has no idea why. But I read where a 42-year-old got appointments. This is so wrong.

Vaccine blues

I cannot find the vaccine anywhere in Mississippi. I call every number on the MSDH website and never can locate anyone who is making appointments. I am 80 years old. Just give me the placebo and I will quit whining.

Gemini ball

On Saturday night, I visited a casino to have dinner. Always, I and my partner (in our 80s) wear a mask when out of the house. Seeing pretty ladies in long gowns entering the elevators, I asked what’s the occasion. None of them were wearing a mask. These ladies were there to attend the Gemini ball. Why, oh why, do venues continue to rent spaces to those who care nothing of others and place people in danger of this horrible virus?

Primary spread

Yep, they make devices that clean A/C ducts of infectious particles, but that’s not the primary way COVID spreads. Primary spread is by inhaling aerosols from close contact with an infected person. Secondary spread is by touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your face, mouth, eyes, etc., although with much lower probability. Lingering virus in A/C ducts is the least of your worries. Continue to focus on vaccines, social distancing, masking and hand-washing. We’ll beat this thing yet.

Income vs. grocery

My family is not rich or poor. We are middle class. Eliminating the income tax would help us tremendously. The money that we would save would be spent in the community, creating jobs. If grocery tax is cut, the state will be raising taxes somewhere else, hurting the middle class again.

Paved roads

How much of the $80 million lottery repaving money will be spent in South MS? Or as usual 80% in the North.

