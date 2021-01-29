Sound Off Sound Off for Feb. 1, 2021

Driving like you do

What goes 20-30 mph on most Ocean Springs streets, driven mostly by unsupervised kids, no safety helmets, rarely buckled in? Golf carts! Two 13-year-old girls not paying attention just passed my large pickup truck then just turned in front of me. Now Biloxi wants to make them legal! Parents get off the sofa, put down your martini glasses, put out the medicinal herb. They are driving just like you do all the time.

Tax changing hands

If the state stops taxing groceries for customers, they will tax the stores. Gas tax in Mississippi is included in purchase price, but paid when stores purchased it. Someone has to pay taxes so government can exist.

Turn signals

Is not using your turn signals a thing in South Mississippi? Or maybe they don’t teach that it’s part of the rules of the road? Because it sure does happen a lot around here.

Distribution

Now that President Biden has assumed the reigns of government, he’s seeking new ways to properly distribute the vaccine. Perhaps they could throw some saddlebags of vaccine on those unicorns and butterflies that are showing up everywhere.

Double standard

To everyone bashing the new administration: you still can’t stand anyone saying anything negative about Trump, but it’s okay for you to make negative comments about Biden? Double standard much, y’all?

Perilous exposure

If you want to be exposed to COVID-19, go to the restaurant I was at to pick up a to-go order. There were 10 of us in the small area around the cash register. I was the only one waiting for a to-go order. The other nine were waiting to be seated. I was the only one with a mask. When I questioned them, about the masks, I was told that they couldn’t police the people. How convenient.

Discord

As an Independent, there are many Republican initiatives from the previous administration I supported. What I can’t support is an entertainment station that promotes hateful discord. That would be Fox (faux) News Channel, the previous administration’s mouthpiece.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com