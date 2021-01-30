Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 31, 2021

Don’t pave Front Beach

More than 150 Jackson County residents signed a petition in March 2020 asking the county supervisors not to install more concrete ditches along Front Beach in Ocean Springs. Yesterday, we saw the construction crews out there getting ready to pour more concrete. This project will be an eyesore and will make it harder to manage Front Beach. Listen to the residents. No one wants this $2 million boondoggle.

Not fair

The sales tax on groceries is the cruelest tax of all. Generally, consumption taxes are fair because there is a choice of what is being purchased. But food is an absolute necessity. Everyone must eat. Mississippi can do the right thing by exempting groceries – not prepared foods but basic groceries. This would help the poor with a hand up, not a hand out.

Finches in West Gulfport

Enjoying the American gold finch, purple finch and an array of other birds! It is great to be able to watch something that small and to bring us so much enjoyment. Haven’t had very many finches in the past couple of years.

Stop assuming

It is extremely dangerous to rush to judgment on police shootings. No one got shot for simply spitting on a car. Law enforcement agencies need to change policies in these turbulent times. The public needs to be told the basic facts as to not run wild with stories that will incite. Just reading the article from your reporters, Baker and Taft, an officer was stabbed and is still recovering from wounds gives us a glimpse of what occurred. A life ended will forever impact family and friends.

Wasted time

Would someone please explain why the process for receiving the COVID vaccination involves innumerable visits to the website to check for vaccine availability? It would make more sense to: 1. visit the site once to sign up for the vaccination, then, 2. you receive notification of when and where your inoculation is available, and 3. you accept and confirm your vaccination date and location.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com