Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 30, 2021

A billion

$1 billion to get 5G in Mississippi? I just want to know how much of that billion is going to local Mississippians pay checks? Or, is 90% going to carpetbaggers from New York, Illinois, California, Texas, Missouri, etc?

Six degrees

After we get COVID-19 under control, instead of six degrees of Kevin Bacon, we’ll be playing six degrees of patient zero.

Schools

With all this conflict with schools reopening and reluctant teachers, I do understand their concerns, but there are student and parent concerns as well. All things are a risk everyday. Why not have in-school students view videos of great teachers and lecturers teaching different subjects? Then have the teachers answer questions and discuss issues after the video, remotely if they desire. There are virtual lessons taught by great educators on various subjects. Then have volunteers in the classrooms to keep order and monitor the instructions.

More vaccines

In a scientific study, researchers from Tel Aviv University found UV-LED lights kill 99.9% of coronavirus in 30 seconds. The whole world is looking for effective disinfection strategies. Systems based on LED bulbs could be installed in ventilation and A/C systems and other applications. It’s fast, cost effective and decreases risk for cleaning personnel. President Biden needs to advance such preventive solutions on both small and large scale, since this virus will be with us forever.

Executive orders

With somewhere around 40 executive orders in just over a week, what does the president need the Congress for? It appears he intends to govern through executive mandate alone. The people deserve better.

An insult

What’s up with this medieval practice of presidents and governors being able to pardon convicted criminals? It should be abolished! It is an insult to the jury that arrived at the conviction, and if someone thinks the jury did something wrong, that should be handled by established legal procedures, not by favoritism.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com