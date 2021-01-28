Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 29, 2021

Cut tax on food not income

The governor wants to cut income tax. That would help the rich. Let’s cut sales tax on groceries first. That would help those who have problems making ends meet.

Wine online

You have to love that you can’t purchase wine (which, in moderation, is proven to be heart-healthy) online or in grocery stores in the state with one of the highest rates of obesity (No. 2 on the list in 2020) but you’re free to buy all the soft drinks you want as often as you want. Come on, Mississippi!

Eyes open

Before the Krewe of Gemini attend their ill-advised and selfish Mardi Gras bash they should have a reality check. At one hospital yesterday there were virus patients lining ER hallways, many on gurneys who could not get a room.

No social distancing

The reaction that the New Orleans mayor has had regarding the Mardi Gras ball at the IP makes me wonder what she expects. Every weekend, Bay St. Louis is over run with her residents who do not wear masks and do not socially distance. Does she require them to quarantine for ten days? I don’t think so!

Inspection stickers

The state needs to bring back vehicle inspection stickers. It’s not a day that goes by that I’m not behind someone with one or both taillights out. Just raise to fees to make it worth doing.

Remember and teach

Countries and people around the world observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day to focus on 1.5 million children killed by Nazis. Yes, it did happen, and that alone means it could happen again. Hitler, an unknown nothing, came to power because of political, cultural, financial and societal dynamics. But the complacent Germans turned a blind eye while their Jewish neighbors were demonized. It took a world war to defeat Hitler. Please remember it and tell it.

COVID vaccine

I received my first COVID vaccine, today at the Coast Coliseum. What a pleasant experience. Professionalism from the start. Way to go Mississippi Department of Health.

