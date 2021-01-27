Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 28, 2021

Good points

I had an opportunity to tune in to Mayor Mario King’s town hall meeting. I thought the panel made some good points on addressing youth violence in the city. I wanted to say that if the character of the youth and those related to them doesn’t change, no amount of programs will stop youth violence. The problem is, as some of the panelists stated, much more complicated than creating “programs.” At least they’re doing something.

How selfish can you be?

So members of the Krewe of Gemini will get together this weekend to dance and drink during the height of the pandemic. How selfish can you be? You then will return to work and your kids will return to school and spread your carelessness to the rest of us which literally could and probably will kill someone. I think if you are ignorant enough to attend this ball you should have to quarantine for 14 days to protect the rest of us from your ignorance.

To finch feeder

My dad and I live in Ocean Springs and having been enjoying the finches very much. We have counted as many as 30 finches at a time on our feeders and on the ground. Often, when a vehicle goes by, our trees look like they are lifting of the ground because of all finches that fly away. It is indeed a breathtaking sight.

Finches galore

Indeed, this has been the best year for the American goldfinch in the last five years. Both genders of purple finch, also. Be on the lookout for the western accidental, Lesser goldfinch, which has been reported in Jackson County and Mobile.

Plan first

Without the tax generated from groceries, the state of Mississippi would have a shortfall in revenue. Would have to lay off teachers, increase class room size to 45-50 students per class or more and reduce the number of state employees. Would also have to spend much less on state highways. Might be a good idea to have a plan on how this source of revenue could be replaced before eliminating it.

Fix the lights

With all the money spent constantly repairing the Popps Ferry Bridge, could a little be used to fix the bridge lights? Few are working. Dark as sin out there — and especially during our spells of dense fog. Thanks!

