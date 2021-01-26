Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 27, 2021

Finch feeder

I live in Waveland just back of the railroad tracks. For the past couple of weeks, it’s been great fun observing and photographing about 16 purple finches and American goldfinches feasting at my bird feeders and suet station as they take a break in there winter migration. They seem to easily integrate with my house finch residents. Is anyone seeing them elsewhere on the Coast?

Three cheers

Had the pleasure of getting my COVID-19 vaccination at the Coast Coliseum. Went as smooth as silk, and everyone involved was courteous and very polite. A big three cheers for the Mississippi Army National Guard, a job very well done.

Party lines

I find it disturbing that most votes in Congress are 100% along party lines. It’s hard to believe that proposed legislation is almost always one party “for” and the other party “against”. I wonder if one party proposed legislation to support a vetted scientific proven cure for COVID and cancer, would the other party vote against it?

Let there be light

You may be able to see other drivers at dawn, at dusk, in the rain, in the fog, but they may not be able to see you if you don’t turn your headlights on, especially if you have a gray, white or black car. Le’s look out for each other.

Murders

I’ll give the Mayor of Moss Point credit, he’s trying to curb the gang violence.

Grocery tax

To the state representative who against doing away with the tax on groceries. 1. Some people can use that tax money to purchase a few more items. 2. Some would use the tax money to buy some other taxable items. 3. Maybe some would simply save the money. I just do not believe a whole lot of tax revenue would be lost.

Millions of jobs

Letter writer implies that Trump’s incompetent handling of the pandemic cost us millions of jobs. With that kind of thinking, I guess with Biden now in charge, and with his months of preparation on how to handle this crisis (Trump had none), we should expect those millions of jobs to come back soon.

