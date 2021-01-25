Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 26, 2021

Consult telemarketers

Why is it that you call the MSDH hotline to schedule a vaccination, but your wait time grows as you wait on the phone? If you called in and your wait time was estimated at 2 hours, how does it grow to 5 hours? It’s as if the government cannot go ask someone like Ticketmaster to ask how to get this done. How about consulting the telemarketers with banks of phones and workers in some foreign country?

No more trash cans?

I’ve noticed that businesses are not placing garbage receptacles outside their stores. As a result, customers are throwing trash in the parking lots.

Teacher pay

In order to pay the teachers of Mississippi the average pay of the teachers in the Southeast, employment wages for all workers also need to equal the average. Without this, it would be impossible to meet the Southeast average without the tax base.

Top dancer

On Friday’s “LIVE with Kelly and Ryan” TV Show, five people were nominated, and one was selected as the winner of trivia dancer. The dancer is a pregnant nurse from Biloxi. Congratulations on the win and also the new baby! I am happy that someone from my hometown is the winner.

Let the leagues alone

Once again the political regime has tried to fix something that was not broken. Theses community leagues had insurance to cover liability. The attorneys can scare you into anything about liabilit, these children need an unencumbered outlet for their energy.

More important

I find it interesting that “Legislators grapple with timing for teacher pay raise” but never their own. Guess they think they are more important than the people who impart knowledge to our children.

Term limits

Concerning the congressional mess in Washington, D.C. (legislators’ failure to work for us), I’m thinking it is time for term limits to become law. Political careers were never intended. We passed an amendment to the Constitution to limit the time a president can serve. I believe the same should be done for legislators.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com