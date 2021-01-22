Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 25, 2021

Wicker and Hyde

Our elected Republican senators are turning Their backs on us. Already, they have approved the confirmation of President Biden’s two cabinet members. Why?

How dare she

Cindy Hyde-Smith whines about the loss of perhaps 1,000 jobs in order to stop that boondoggle of a pipeline, but fails to mention the loss of millions of jobs due to Trump’s incompetent handling of the pandemic. Not to mention the fact that she voted against democracy when she voted to deny the votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania. She needs to resign before she brings more embarrassment to our state.

Actions

Joe Biden is about to show the world what a great President Donald Trump was.

Antithesis

Rep. Palazzo’s messages preaching unity while stating all the executive orders President Biden signed were partisan — this from the seditionist voter who still says Trump won and still wants to delete millions of votes that chose Biden by a landslide. He is the antithesis of what democracy is.

Big Tech

If Big Tech can make Parler disappear immediately from the Internet, why wouldn’t they do the same for child porn ? Asking for a friend.

Memory loss

Apparently those politicians who helped incite insurrection and riot at the Capital have now put blame elsewhere. These politicians believe voters will quickly forget and not hold them responsible for this historical attempted overthrow of democracy.

Balance of power

In no way should President Biden interfere with the impending impeachment trial of Trump. The impeachment is over, and the trial is now a matter for the Senate. Presidential influence over Congress has been growing in the modern era and has led to an imbalance of power. The balance needs to be restored.

Not enough shots

How will our president provide immunizations for the 3 or 4 million immigrants he intends to let in to this country when we are having trouble providing for those who are truly citizens? We voted for this man but not for this.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com