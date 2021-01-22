Sound Off Sound Off Jan. 24, 2021

Sorry seniors

New add-ons for vaccine: underlying health conditions including smokers and obese (a few million). Oh, and no proof of these underlying conditions or ID required. All of us 70+ seniors that have tried online endlessly and on hold forever resulting in “sorry try later,” you are out of luck. Today’s call: It’s first come, first serve — where, when? They don’t know. With no proof, no ID free for all, seniors won’t have a chance.

Good luck

Reports today that Mississippi is allotted 37,000 COVID vaccines per week, and that 1.4 million of us are now eligible. Thanks to my calculator, I can plan on getting the life-saving dosage in 107 weeks. That’s 26 months. Good luck to us all.

A joke

I have tried for weeks to get the vaccine for my husband, who has heart disease, and myself. I have called the number given and held the line for 2 hours. They kept upping the wait time. Tried online and it said that there was no available appointments. My husband is in his early 70s, and I’m 66. It’s all a joke trying to get an appointment.

One idea

Perhaps the health department should consider following the practice of the hospital system and give people getting their first dose of vaccine their appointment for their second dose. It should certainly help alleviate the number of calls to the phone center and the website.

What’s coming?

It would be helpful if my life had a music track so I could know when something bad was going to happen!

Drowning in sewer

My water usage in Gulfport was $19.30, and my sewer bill for this amount of water was $64.06. Can anyone tell me if it is this bad in other cities on the Coast?

Hurricane debris

Why are College Park residents not cleaning off their sidewalks? Most of the large debris is gone, but there are still leaves, twigs, small branches and shingles littering the sidewalks. Maybe there are renters living in those houses, and they are waiting for the owners to clean it up.

