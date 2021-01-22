Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 23, 2021

Snoopy ball

MS Legislature is at its yearly game of Lucy jerking the football away from Charlie Brown prior to him kicking it when they say to teachers — “Here’s your promised money.” Watch and see how they jerk it away this year!

Fed up

Why continue to have contact information including links and phone numbers for appointments when there is no vaccine? It seems to me that it gives people false hope to continue to log into a website just to find the same generated message “No vaccine Available.” After a while you just give up.

Disappointed

Just saw on local news that vaccines are going to be handled mainly through the state health department. We recently took our 92- and 94-year-old parents for their first shot given by Singing River Hospital at the Pascagoula fairgrounds. It went very smoothly, and we were looking forward to getting our shots there. Unfortunately this sounds like that won’t be the case. Singing River did a fantastic job, why take it away from them?

Vaccine help

Gov. Reeves should have been in Congressman Bennie Thompson’s office Monday morning begging for vaccine and distribution help. Congressman Thompson is the most powerful politician in Mississippi and has seniority/influence in the Biden administration.

Dependable

I am so tired of businesses claiming to be dependable when they just give you the run around. I don’t want a dog and pony show, I need results.

Mail delivery

For the past few months, mail delivery has been sketchy. I receive my gas, water and electricity bills after they are due. However, my junk mail is delivered promptly. Does anyone else experience similar problems?

Kudos to Keesler

Wife and I went for our 9 a.m. COVID shot. After waiting the required 15 minutes after the shot, we left at 9:20. If the Biden administration wants to see a well run COVID-19 plan, they should visit Keesler.

Attention

How come the protest in Portland are not getting the media attention like Washington?

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com