Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 22, 2021

Mississippi flag

As the newly inaugurated President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden stood on the White House step, all of the state flags fluttered in the background. How proud I was to see the beautiful Mississippi state flag. The flag was not only beautiful because of the design, but because it represents the direction in which Mississippi is moving.

Looks like America

I just saw a little girl in a shirt that says, “My VP looks like me!” And I say, people like this beautiful little girl are who America really is.

Divided

If President Biden truly wants to bring this country together, and I believe he does, the first thing he should do is call off Nancy Pelosi’s efforts to impeach a former president who should no longer be making headlines. Let the Senate and House of Representatives get on with what President Biden has said he wants to do to.

The first day

In one stroke of the pen he managed to alienate Canada, destroy our oil independence and put tens of thousands of construction workers out of a job — pipeline, refineries and wall. God save us, please!

New president

Dear family and friends, just because Trump lost, you will not be disinvited to my home, and I won’t talk hateful to you for supporting Biden. I hope the best for our new president.

American flag

Today, I raised our American flag... with pride again.

Woefully inadequate

If our state doesn’t have any vaccine doses, just say so. But encouraging futile efforts to check the website and call a useless hotline are infuriating. In the interim, do a better overall job of central site planning and execution, which currently don’t seem adequate if the state suddenly got millions of doses. Annual hurricane planning is better at info distribution regarding supplies, shelters and so on. You saw this coming for months.

Get your shot

My first COVID shot was painless, and was an easy, pleasant, well-organized experience at Coastal Family Health Clinic. And I never left my car.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com