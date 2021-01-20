Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 21, 2021

Beach walkway

As a 54-year-old, lifelong resident of Ocean Springs, I believe a walkway on East Beach is a great idea. Why can’t the county claim enough easement on north side of road to make parking bays?

Who’s next?

Trump won because a lot of people didn’t like Hillary Clinton. Biden won because a lot of people didn’t like Donald Trump. What’s your prediction for four years from now?

Finally

As a Democrat in Mississippi, I’ve waited four long years to have peace of mind. For those stupid Tweets, to his racism, to his tax breaks for the wealthy, for the divisiveness, to almost 400,000 COVID deaths, I welcome a Democratic president to clean up the mess. I look forward to an organized government and someone who will help me succeed as well as the middle class.

Decline

Today is the day the U.S. starts its decline, your quality of life and your 401K begins its free fall. The investment in America is over; we’re all going to feel the pain.

Pray I am wrong

The Biden administration begins. Rainbows will shine ’round the clock and unicorns will run freely... not. Immigrants are illegally migrating to our southern border, gas prices rising, our “allies” have their palms open for our $$, and our enemies are already planning chaos for our new 78-year-old president. I love my country. I hope and pray I am wrong.

Sore loser

In sports, if you don’t congratulate the winners after losing it is considered to be poor sportsmanship. Crying foul is not an excuse. It is not good manners and definitely not a good example for our youth.

‘Dollarhead’

The Sound Off about Diamondhead being overrun with dollar stores made me think back to being a youth in Gulfport. From my home, I could easily walk to six grocery stores. Three sat side-by-side in the same block on 25th Avenue.

Pets please

Donald Trump and James K. Polk are the only presidents not to have a pet while in office. Polk and Trump served only one term.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com