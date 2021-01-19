Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 20, 2021

Heart-felt thanks

First COVID vaccination shot Saturday at Singing River hospital, Gulfport. My compliments to all! A combined effort by hospital staff and Gulfport police to make an otherwise very nervous event pleasant and enjoyable.

Job condition

The governor says, “About 80% of the long-term care residents are getting the vaccine, but only a third of the staff is choosing to get one.” Staff vaccination needs to be a condition of employment.

Not that curious

Robert E. Lee’s birthday has been celebrated as a Mississippi holiday since the late 1800s. In 1983, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was declared a national holiday and happened to coincide with the above. So, celebrate whichever one you want to, or both, or none. It’s not all just about you all the time.

Dollar stores

Another dollar store being built in Diamondhead. That makes three within walking distance of each other. I hear that the city’s leaders are considering changing the city’s name to “Dollarhead.”

Traffic lights

I travel Highway 90 several times a day in front of the Island View Casino. The traffic lights in front are poorly synchronized, and they favor the casino customers wishing to exit. This is unfair to the highway traffic.

Cancel Twitter, Facebook

Millions of people have made the elites of Twitter, Facebook, Google and Amazon very wealthy and powerful, only to find that these same elites are now censoring and canceling the very people who made them rich. Perhaps its time for millions of people to de-fund and de-platform them by closing their accounts and cease doing business with them! New platforms will emerge.

Just a thought

Our governor said during his news conference on the 18th that he was trying to see up vaccination centers throughout the state. He also said he was involving the state’s National Guard in the delivery of those vaccinations. If that’s true, why not utilize the Guard’s various armories as those centers. There’s at least one armory in each county and they are, for the most part, readily accessible.

