Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 19, 2021

Not about you

MLK Day is the only holiday honoring a black man and Mississippi splits it with Robert E. Lee. It’s not about you all the time.

Birthday boy

Why does Mississippi persist with the Lost Cause fiction and celebrate a general whose armies treasonously made war on these United States of America: the Robert E. Lee birthday curiously coinciding with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day? We got rid of his battle flag; why celebrate his birthday?

Compromise

If this country’s to survive we must stop the angry rhetoric and violence. Remember that there is more than one valid viewpoint. That compromise is what turned 13 colonies into the United States.

Disagree

To “Covid Chaos,” Trump’s words had nothing to do with the problems we are dealing with in regards to COVID. His ego may have led him to say the things he did because he thought things would go well, and then he could brag about his accomplishments, but his actions were positive ones.

To ‘COVID chaos’

If you did your research, you would find that President Trump left it up to the states how to handle the virus, saying those governors knew their states and their needs better than the federal government. There is plenty of blame to go around but don’t lay it all at his door.

Bounty hunters

In regards for allocating $11 million to control wild hogs, why not put a bounty on them of $20 a head? I’m sure they’d thin out in a hurry!

Joy, relief and hope

Received first vaccination at a hospital Gulfport. Very professional and efficient, 30 minutes total. Only side effects are joy, followed closely by relief and hope.

Show some care

How will residents of long-term care facilities ever have somewhat normal lives again and be able to have families visit if some employees at these facilities are refusing to be vaccinated? This should not be allowed. Those employees who refuse to be vaccinated present an ongoing risk of bringing COVID to this vulnerable population.

