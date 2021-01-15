Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 18, 2021

Electoral College

It is time that we moved into the 21st century and abolish this archaic system. There has only been one president elected by popular vote in 32 years.

Private businesses

Reputable businesses routinely have people removed who threaten the public with violence.

No pass

Why is Sen. Hyde-Smith getting a pass for opposing the certification of the Electoral College vote? She and others had to be removed from the Senate because Trump supporters tried to overthrow the U.S. government. We all know it was a fair election. Why is it that Mississippi always seems to have an individual or an issue that is contrary to the other states? It’s that kind thinking that will keep our state from growing in race relations and economics. We will continue to be last in every state category until this can be resolved.

You too, Brutus?

The slimy, slithering Republicans in the Senate and House supporting impeachment are the same who have been uncomfortable with President Trump since he obtained the nomination. They lost the House in 2018 because of their passivity and wasted the last four years that Trump’s popularity bought. They have now traded cowardice for servitude and will be grateful for crumbs from the Democrat table.

Grew a spine

Unfortunately, the articles of impeachment failed to include a charge where he tried to coerce the Georgia Secretary of State into recounting and falsifying the results of their election on his favor. “Give me a break,” he said. Those of the words of a hotel land negotiation, but became those of a president seeking to overthrow an election. That charge should have been in there.

You jest?

Now the GOP is concerned about dividing the country? The horse left the barn when people were condemned for simply kneeling to protest police brutality. Peaceful protesters have been called rioters, looters and lawbreakers. Now, the attempted coup of our government and murders have been sanctioned by the president and GOP, refusing to hold the person responsible accountable because it may divide our country.

