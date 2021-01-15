Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 17, 2021

State holiday

In order to not waste a trip to any state office building on Monday, please remember that Jan. 18 is a state of Mississippi holiday (Robert E. Lee's birthday). All county offices will be closed.

Editor’s note: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday, but Mississippi recognizes it jointly as the birthday of both MLK and Robert E. Lee.

Vaccine stages

I hope Gov. Reeves gets his second COVID-19 vaccine. He certainly did not distribute the vaccine in the correct way. He should never have opened it up to the 65 and older until all the 75 and older received their first and second vaccine.

Aim high

To the governor of MS, don’t assume that there are going to be lots of people that don’t want the vaccine! Assume that everyone will take it. Let the people decide for themselves.

COVID chaos

All of this COVID chaos is happening on Trump’s watch. First, he said he had the virus completely under control. Then he said the weather would warm and the virus would disappear! Meanwhile, the pandemic has gotten worse and worse, and distribution of the vaccine has become chaotic. Except for encouraging development of a vaccine, Trump’s handling of this crisis has been disastrous.

System wins

The anti-Trump mania of the back-room establishment in D.C. isn’t satisfied that he will be a private citizen come Wednesday. Impeach him so he can’t run in four years. Leave him no safe harbor and obliterate his name. The real message — don’t dare buck the system. You, citizen, don’t have enough money or power to resist. You want to run for office; conform to the system.

Accountability

So people wonder when this holding people in business accountable for their attitude started, maybe it was during segregation. Businesses used to ban people just for being Black. When that law changed, they continued to do it anyway. So boycotting and protest was the only way to get justice. Maybe it was when the Southern Baptists boycotted Disney. How quick people forget that they banned the NFL for not agreeing with them.

