Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 16, 2021

Your fault

America is in turmoil and become ripe for more radical demonstrations. Why? Frank Zappa said it best: A mind is like a parachute, it doesn't work if its not open. If you watch and blindly follow and react to only one news channel, you are at fault.

Liars and believers

Sadly, people lie all the time. Unfortunately, some people believe them. Don’t you owe it to yourself to check facts before you fall for very obvious lies? If, in your research, you have to look deep to find facts that suit you, it is probable, that you are believing lies.

Governor’s number

May I please have the phone number the governor called to get his COVID vaccine shot appt.? The ones listed on the website don't seem to be working.

Thank you, Trump

My days on earth are numbered and the countdown is underway; but before I fade away, there is something important I need to say. It may not be important to anyone else; but it's important to me. Win, lose or fraud... President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years.

Riddle me this

Trump tries to overturn the results of the election by lawsuits, recounts, coercion, threats and the Supreme Courts. All efforts failed; no evidence of voter fraud. So when he called for going to Congress and fight, what else was there to do but physically stopping Pence from certifying the election? Talk them out if it?

No change

Seems like the new flag design doesn't represent everyone. Seems like the old design didn't represent everyone either.

Not representative

All are representative by God, it's just that all don't choose to be represented. And, as you said, especially the young people. That is the sad part.

Vaccine idea

They should allow the COVID vaccine to be given in primary care doctors offices to their patients. I get my flu shot at my doctor’s office every year. It would help to get them out faster with shorter lines at other sites.

Commended

We are 85 and 79. We went to the fairgrounds for the vaccine. Singing River Hospital did a very professional job in administering the vaccine. They are to be commended on their efforts to treat the people.

