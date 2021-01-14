Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 15, 2021

Waiting game

My dept. of health COVID-19 vaccine waiting number was 8850. The number dropped to 345 but then went up to 6643. Much later, I was down to 111, and thought I was getting close. Wrong, I was kicked off the website. I was online for over 2 hours. I had two numbers to call, but they were busy as I tried on and off for 6 hours. Too late now, as no more vaccines are available.

Thanks a million

Thanks millions governor, I sit here at age 80 without an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine and little or no hope of getting one anytime within reason. You opened the flood gates to those much less vulnerable than I. For shame.

Ain’t broke

Governor, if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. Memorial and SRHS hospitals were doing great. Now, where do I go to get my second shot?

Botched

No one can argue the virus rollout is a disaster. It’s such a disaster, the governor announced vaccines are now available for those over 65, when in fact they are not readily available to anyone. If he doesn’t know, who does?

COVID shot

A belated thank you to D’Iberville community center and medical staff for COVID shots — very professional and efficient. In just minutes, it was over. Got our shot record and was told we would get a call for an appointment time for second shot. So simple.

Good work

I wish to thank the sweet people who handled the lines of people transacting business at the Harrison County Tax Collector’s office. They left their cubicles and personally walked from person to person in line, took the paperwork inside, then returned out to the hall to give receipts. May Sharon Nash-Barnett keep up the good work!

Better process

Tried for several hours to navigate the health department website. It let me get to picking a site, date and time, but I never could confirm an appointment. Then tried calling and was on hold for 20 minutes listening to a recording telling me to go to the website. There should be a way to make this whole process user-friendly for senior citizens.

