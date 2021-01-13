Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 14, 2021

Waste of time

I patiently waited for two hours on the MS Dept of Health website in hopes of scheduling a COVID vaccine only to find all vaccine sites unavailable! They couldn’t inform me upfront? Waste of time!

Grateful

I would like to commend the outstanding teamwork of all the professionals at the Pascaguola fairgrounds. COVID shots were administered without long waiting lines or unexpected delays. It couldn’t have been better organized. Thanks from a grateful senior citizen.

Still looking

I have a 74-year-old husband with cancer who needs the vaccine, so when we heard on the news that the vaccine for that age group is now available we were thrilled. Needless to say it didn’t last long. When we were finally able to access the health department website, it says unavailable for Harrison County; Memorial Hospital has no vaccine and Coastal Family Health says you have to be over 75. Why do Dr. Dobbs and the governor go on TV and say it is available when it is not?

Kudos

Huge kudos to the Harrison County Health Department for their system of giving COVID vaccines. It’s efficient, expedient and everyone so kind. Thank you to all the wonderful people doing a great job.

Came prepared

To the reader who stated “I doubt anyone who attended the march on D.C. set out to cause death.” If you bring guns, multiple rounds of ammunition and pipe bombs and build a gallows with a noose, what is your intent ?

Not representative

The new Mississippi flag is lovely. It’s too bad it doesn’t represent all of the people in Mississippi. Not everyone “trusts in God,” especially the younger generation.

Not an answer

During the Tuesday afternoon broadcast on public radio of Gov. Reeves updates, a reporter asked the governor if he supported impeachment of President Trump. Yes or No. But instead of answering Yes or No, Gov. Reeves went into a discourse about peace and safety.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com