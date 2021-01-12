Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 13, 2021

Many thanks

Received my first vaccine today at the Pascagoula health department. The procedure was very well-organized, and cars were moved quickly. Many thanks to the men and women working in the cold damp weather. You did an excellent job.

Private businesses

If Twitter and Facebook can do whatever they want claiming they’re private businesses, then every store, restaurant and bar that wants to ought to be able to open with no restrictions because they too are private businesses.

Full-court press

Why aren’t vaccine locations operating twelve hours a day at least six days per week, at least until all allocations have been used? The federal government is funding the rollout. Shouldn’t there be a full-court press on this?

These things hold true

To the person that replied to me sending my spices back to Rouses (I am actually donating them to Feed My Sheep) and never shopping there again. At the end of the day, these things hold true for all Americans and the world: You are judged by the company you keep. You become the company you keep. You are the company you keep.

One way?

“Never Again” will take return their purchases to Rouses because a co-owner participated? When did we, citizens of the USA, decide that there is only one way of thought? I doubt anyone who attended the march on D.C. set out to cause death. I am appalled at the “my way or the highway” attitude that has erupted in this country.

Skin of our teeth

Mississippi got rid of its hateful flag just in time! We missed being the only state that lives in sync with the insurrection. Now we need to rethink our elected officials that are on the wrong side of history and the wrong side of the future of Mississippi.

Say what?

That’s what I said when I read in the Sun Herald that Holly Scanlon of Stone County compared the Confederate battle flag to the Bible.

Email Sound Offs to soundoff@sunherald.com