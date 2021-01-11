Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 12, 2021

Assumption

To the person who is going to pack up their Rouses food and spices to return them back to store, I say good for you! It is your right to do so. But remember, it was also the right of Mr. Donald Rouse, Sr. to go to Washington to support President Donald Trump. I’m sure he had no intention to join the mob who unlawfully caused the fiasco. I think it is an arrogant assumption to presume he did so.

Buy extra

Cancel culture is a disease worse than COVID. If you do not want to shop at Rouses, don’t. Free country — for now. I will just buy extra this week to make up for your stupidity. And a big P.S., Winn-Dixie’s home state, Texas, is a Trump supporter.

Trump’s speech

Have any of you noticed the media is not replaying the part of President Trump’s D.C. speech where he encouraged or incited riots? That is because it does not exist. The march was planned by the event organizers and he referred to that march one time in his speech and used the term “peaceful” when describing it. Please fact check this.

Respect

For 232 years, our republic has enjoyed a peaceful transition from one president to the next despite opposing points of view. Never has this republic seen the turmoil and aggression spurred on by a lame duck president like we witnessed Wednesday. Neither the Whiskey Rebellion nor the WW1 GI march on Washington resulted in an attack on the Capitol building. The last attack on the Capitol was the work of British forces during the War of 1812. We need to show resilience in these times. Respect for all law abiding citizens would be good as well.

Practice what you preach

The Republicans need to practice what they preach. They complained about the Democrats needing to give up, that Trump won for last four years. Now, the Republicans need to be quiet. If the election was stolen, proof will surface. And I’m a Republican.

Start with facts

The Black Lives Matter Movement’s mission is to stop police from killing unarmed Black men. You can’t agree to that?

