Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 11, 2021

Great job

A very large round of applause for the Memorial clinics who offered “first come, first served” for COVID vaccinations on Thursday. The nurses and staff at the Ocean Springs clinic were extremely friendly, cordial and caring. Meanwhile, the 75+ seniors who arrived were very patient and cooperative.

Shot success

I am 85, and my wife and I got our Moderna COVID-19 shots at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. It was well-organized, and the folks who attended the cars along the way were most gracious while standing for long times in the wind and cold. The professionals who administrated the shots were so kind. Great job, Singing River!

Never again

The co-owner of Rouses supermarkets was supporting and participating in the deadly surge on Capitol Hill. I am packing up my pantry and returning my spices and foods bought there. They need to scan and refund. I will never shop there again. Go Winn-Dixie.

Racism

We remain a very divided country and will never come together until we can have truly honest discussions in regards to race. Many will never accept the militant Black Lives Matter movement nor the agenda they are pushing so please tell me, where do we go from here?

You knew

Watching the events unfold at the Capitol, I couldn’t help thinking of the end of that old Cherokee legend, “You knew what I was when you picked me up.”

Obvious

We know Trump rallies have all been huge, peaceful LoveFests attended by a cross-section of Americans. Trump’s crowds would have quickly dwindled had he not delivered on his promises to defeat ISIS, improve the economy, control our borders, create new jobs, etc. The D.C. rally was no different except his speech encouraged the planned march on the Capitol.

Blacklisted

The Trump organization should be blacklisted as a sponsor of terrorism, and have its assets frozen. The Mississippi representatives should be removed from office and tried under the Insurrection Act. Make ‘em pay!

