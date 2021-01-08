Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 10, 2021

Religious freedom

We should not be upset with Dixie Newman for walking out, we should be upset that a public government meeting has any kind of prayer. If you are not willing to be respectful during another religious prayer, don’t get angry when people don’t respect yours. Leave religion at the various houses of worship where it belongs.

Terrorists

On Sept. 11, 2001, 33 passengers and the seven members of the flight crew died while trying to take control of United Airlines Flight 93 that four hijackers had planned to fly into U. S. Capitol. On Jan. 6, the Capitol was taken over by hundreds of Trump supporters. How can any person continue to support Donald R. Trump who called for this takeover? He must be removed from office.

No thank you

With a single-minded goal of removing President Trump from office, the Democrats and their media have relentlessly attacked him and ignored his successes for four years, so please excuse those of us who will never support Biden or his election.

Cindy Hyde-Smith

What a disgrace to the memory of the late Thad Cochran! Your objection to the election has possibly contributed to more unrest. This show your lack of the will of the country, Sen. Mitch McConnell did what he did for the good of the country!

Millions want answers

Our senators were not trying to disenfranchise any legal voter. Millions in this country want answers to accounts sworn under oath of voter fraud. The senators were asking for a ten-day investigation of these accounts, to be completed before Jan. 20. Exposing the truth, one way or the other, is the only way to heal the country and give confidence of future elections.

Not opinion

Stop saying Democrats started the Russia investigation. It was started by Jeff Sessions when the Republicans controlled the House and Senate. It was started because Trump fired the FBI director without real reason. You can have your own opinion, but you can’t have your own facts.

