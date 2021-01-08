Sound Off Sound Off for Jan. 9, 2021

Poor planning

Clearly poor planning regarding COVID vaccines for the 75-plus-year-olds who had to stand in a line for a long time in very cold temperatures. That is unacceptable. Not only do most elderly have trouble standing for any length of time, they were all put at risk of getting pneumonia from the cold.

No masks

Another super spreader event at the sportsplex this weekend. Witnessed two thirds of the folk at the last two events refuse to wear masks. Gotta come to an end. Impossible to enforce.

A dark day

Jan. 9, 1861, was a dark day for our Republic when Mississippi seceded from the Union. Now another dark day, Jan. 6, 2021, for our state when four of our members of Congress, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, Reps. Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo violated the Sedition Act. Mr. Palazzo you are the first I get to vote out of office if no action is taken to remove you four from our hallowed halls.

Sorry neighbor

My neighbor asked why my flag was at half mast for the last couple of days. I told him I was mourning two deaths that would forever change the lives of millions of people. Now that I think about it, doubt that I will ever raise the flag to its highest. The two deaths I am recognizing are Ms. Ashli Babbitt and the United States of America.

Looking old

U.S. presidents always look a lot older at the end of their terms. Not Trump. He looks as good as he did on his first day in the White House. It’s all the rest of us that look haggard.

Rouses support

Count me in as one who will increase patronage at Rouses grocery chain!

Root of the problem

The problem is not that Dixie Newman walked out on a Hindu prayer. The problem is that there was a prayer to begin a government meeting. If we had “separation of church and state,” we wouldn’t have that problem! If you want to pray for the success of a government meeting, by all means do so, but do it before you get there or do it silently during the meeting.

